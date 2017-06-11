Road Update

Motorist this week can expect various frontage roads along the eastbound and westbound I-40 to be closed from the Oldham County line to Bushland for seal coat operations so motorists need to watch for loose gravel. The left and center lanes of eastbound I-40 will be closed from Eastern to Pullman for mill and fill operations. Some ongoing projects include the South Loop 335 is closed from the north at Bell Street, the frontage road between Washington Street and the railroad tracks is be reduced to a single lane of one-way traffic as it goes under the bridge, and the left lane of the I-40 eastbound and westbound frontage roads are closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street. For a more detailed list go to our website at KGNCNEWSNOW.COM