Road Rage Incident Leads to Shooting in West Amarillo

One man is shot after being involved in a vehicular crossfire. It happened on Dec. 26 at 1:40 p.m. According to the Amarillo Police Dept. a 35- year-old white male said he and a black male driver in a gold colored Lexus were driving westbound on SW 6th Ave while exchanging gunfire.

The 35-year-old victim was struck at least one time in the lower body and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect driving the Lexus is still on the loose. The investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapolice.org.