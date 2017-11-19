Road Construction Update

Watch for maintenance crews working in the roadside parks west of Amarillo on Interstate 40 in both directions.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Arthur Street will be closed at I-40 so crews can safely perform bridge work. Traffic will follow detour signs down the frontage roads to regain access to Arthur Street.

Expect possible lane closures on SL 335 from Westgate Parkway to Amarillo Boulevard as crews work on concrete medians. Traffic could be reduced to one lane in both directions.

Slow down in work zones. The life you save may be your own. All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.