Road Construction Update

Various lanes on Interstate 40 westbound will be closed throughout the week from Pullman Road to Eastern Street as crews perform fog seal operations. Various ramps will be closed in both directions on I-40 from Soncy Road to Pullman Road for patching. Various lanes of the frontage roads along I-40 will be closed in both directions from Soncy Road to Pullman Road. Expect daily weekday lane closures on Amarillo Boulevard at Taylor Street, Fillmore Street, Pierce Street and Buchannan Street for the installation of new traffic signals.

Slow down in work zones. The life you save may be your own.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.