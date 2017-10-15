Road Construction Update

The left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Grand Street to the county line to perform fog seal operations. Various lanes of I-40 will be closed in both directions at various times from Soncy Road to the county line and Grand Street to the county line for patching repairs. I-27 northbound will be closed from Rockwell Road to Sundown Lane for seal coat operations at the end of the week.

I-27 & 26th Avenue Bridge – New Condition

The direct connector bridge from eastbound I-40 to southbound I-27 is scheduled to close Monday, Oct. 16 to begin work on the 26th Avenue bridge widening.

I-27 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from 26th Avenue to 34th Avenue.

The I-27 southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane from 26th Avenue to 34th Avenue.

The shoulder is closed on I-27 southbound from the 26th Avenue exit ramp to the 26th Avenue bridge so crews can work on the retaining wall.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at Interstate 40)

The eastbound frontage road is reduced to one lane through the Bell Street intersection.

I-40 reduced to two lanes in each direction until the completion of the project

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335)

Closure of the northbound right and center lanes of Soncy Road from Westgate Parkway to I-40 and the right lane from I-40 to BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) has been rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 16 through Friday, Oct. 20. This will limit traffic to one northbound lane through this area.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur) – No Change

The outside right lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed.

The eastbound I-40 exit for Quarter Horse/Nelson Street is closed. Motorists should use the exit at Ross Street or Grand Street.

The left lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The outside right lanes on I-40 westbound are closed.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Ross/Arthur is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic down to Arthur Street onto the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the I-40 westbound Grand Street on-ramp for to enter I-40 westbound.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic under I-40 at Nelson Street to the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the westbound I-40 Grand Street on-ramp to enter I-40 westbound.

The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The right lanes of Arthur Street at I-40 are closed in both directions.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood) – No Change

Access to Bell St south of SL 335 is closed. Motorists should use Sundown Lane to access Bell Street south of SL 335. Traffic on SL 335 is diverted to the north frontage road around the Bell Street intersection.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north, and Circle Drive are closed at SL 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Westbound Loop traffic must exit at Georgia Street and turn left under the bridge and right on the south frontage road to continue westbound.

The intersection of South Western Street and SL 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and SL 335 has a three-way stop condition at the north and the south frontage roads.

The exit and entrance ramps east of Georgia Street are ONE-WAY ramps.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Slow down in work zones. The life you save may be your own.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.