Road Closure’s for July 10th – July 14th

Various lanes of Amarillo Boulevard from RM 1061 to Grand Street will be closed on from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 10th through Friday, July 14th as contractors install pavement markings at the signalized intersections in these locations. Various lanes of the frontage roads will be closed in both directions along I-40 from Adkisson Road to Arnot Road for seal coat operations. The underpass at I-40 and Soncy will close at 7 p.m. Monday, (7/10/17) and reopen Tuesday, (7/11/17) at 7 a.m. to set deck panels for the westbound bridge. Depending on the progress of the work, the underpass could close again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (7/11/17) and reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday (7/12/17)

AMARILLO AREA LANE CLOSURE REPORT

Week of July 10, 2017

Various lanes will be closed on Amarillo Boulevard from RM 1061 to Grand Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday (7/10 – 7/14) as contractors install pavement markings at the signalized intersections in these locations.

Various lanes will be closed on the frontage roads in both directions along I-40 from Adkisson Road to Arnot Road for seal coat operations.

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the Interstate 27 North frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements. The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27N is closed.

Avenue onto I-27N is closed. The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Bell)

Expect periodic closures of the right turn lanes and turn-around bridges throughout the week to facilitate the placement of temporary traffic signals and lights in the medians and corners of the intersection.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/SL 335)

The underpass at I-40 and Soncy (SL 335) will close at 7 p.m. Monday, (7/10/17) and reopen Tuesday, (7/11/17) at 7 a.m. to set deck panels for the westbound bridge. Depending on the progress of the work, the underpass could close again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (7/11/17) and reopen at 7 a.m. on Wednesday (7/12/17).

The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound.

Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

On I-40E, the on-ramp to Crockett Street is closed.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The I-40W entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The I-40E exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40E is closed.

The right lanes of I-40W and I-40E are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40W frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40E frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)