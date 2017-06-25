Road Closer Update.

This week motorist will need to watch for crews working on a vegetation project along I-40 and Western Street. This will cause the right lane of the frontage road to be closed. The right lane of I-40 will be closed between Hollywood Road and Hillside road for mill and fill operations. Various parts of the I-40 frontage road between the Oldham County line and Bushland will be closed in both directions for seal coat operations. The traffic signal at the intersection of loop 335 and Bell Street will be removed Monday, June 26, allowing Loop traffic to travel without interruption. The I-40 underpass at Soncy will close at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30 to set girders and will reopen Saturday, July 1 at 7 a.m.

ONGOING PROJECTS

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

· The left lane of the Interstate 27 North frontage road is closed just north of the 26 th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

· The ramp from 26 th Avenue onto I-27N is closed.

· The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/SL 335) · The I-40 underpass at Soncy (SL 335) will close at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30 to set girders and will reopen Saturday, July 1 at 7 a.m. · The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed. · Eastbound and westbound traffic is traveling on the new eastbound bridge with one lane going westbound and two lanes going eastbound. · Westbound traffic is shifted to the south to one lane over the Soncy bridge.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur) · The I-40W entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed. · The I-40W entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed. · The I-40E exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed. · The frontage road at Osage Street and I-40E is closed. · The right lanes of I-40W and I-40E are closed from Nelson Street to I-27. · The left lane of the I-40W frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street. · The left lane of the I-40E frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Quarter Horse Drive.