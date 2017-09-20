River Road Independent School District Cuts Ribbon On New Programs

River Road Independent School District wants to give its students all of the tools they need to succeed.

Wednesday morning the district cut the ribbon on a big part of that mission. A new cosmetology education facility, a certified nursing assistant program, and a welding lab will give hands-on trade skills that will allow students an opportunity to join the workforce right after graduation from high school.

Other fields of study available in the program include animal science, web technology, business, digital media and more.