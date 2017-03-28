Rising embers cause attic fire

The American Red Cross was called in to assist a family after a fire in northwest Amarillo. Fire crews were called to the blaze in the 800-block of North Florida around 1:00 Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the attic area. Two people were there at the time and were able to get out unharmed. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that a warming fire had been started in a void area of the home that extended up into the attic. Embers drifted up into the attic, catching it on fire. Damages are estimated at $6000.