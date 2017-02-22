Richard Havens of Amarillo Animal Managment and Welfare Works On New City Bestiality Ordinance

Amarillo director of Animal Management and Welfare Richard Havens has seen a rise in reports of bestiality since taking on the job two years ago and he wants something done about it. Havens proposed an ordinance to the City Council to address the issue. He said that in the state of Texas, there is no law against a sexual act with an animal, but the lack of care is an offense.

Havens is planning public meetings to get input from citizens. If the ordinance is approved, it would be classified as a class C misdemeanor and the offense would go on a criminal record. Havens added that it is important that this type of treatment of animals not be tolerated in the city.