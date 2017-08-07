Research Tomatoes Proving Popular

Out at the Bushland research farms, they’re finding that consumers like what they’re growing…

And what Texas A&M AgriLife researcher Charlie Rush and his colleagues are trying to do is explore whether tomatoes can be added to the list of crops grown commercially in our area.

The research team has had a setback, however. The April 30th snowstorm and the July 2nd hailstorm conspired to kill off tomatoes that were being grown out in the open – in other words, being grown outside the protective structures called high tunnels. So, they lost the opportunity to compare and contrast performance between the two methods of production for this year. But it sounds like – inside those high tunnels – things are going well.

Dr. Rush tells me that the high tunnels AgriLife is using are about 30 feet wide and 100 feet long and cost about $7,500 a piece. So far, the first two years of the research effort can be said to have proven the benefit of using these protective structures. But I asked Charlie if it is also being proven that the tunnels are a necessity if you want to produce tomatoes on a commercial scale in our area.