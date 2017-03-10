Research Boost for Cotton

In Lubbock Thursday, there was a grand opening ceremony for the new cotton breeding and research station that the Bayer crop science division is operating there. Dr. Margaret Shields, U.S. cotton breeding manager for Bayer, says researchers at the facility will focus on developing varieties that meet the specific needs of our region. Of course, the portion of our region where cotton is grown has been expanding in recent years and continues to go farther north. KGNC asked Dr. Shields how Bayer’s research might tie in with cotton being planted in areas that don’t actually have a history with that commodity…

Bayer’s Breeding and Trait Development Station is adding 25 additional jobs to the 120 Bayer already provides in the Lubbock area.