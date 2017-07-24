Reports Shows Momentum For Corn

Texas corn appears to be gaining strength. The Crop Progress report released by USDA today shows 74 percent of our corn statewide is in the good to excellent range. That’s two percentage points better than last week and seven points better than two weeks ago.

The pace of development might be an issue, however, as just 74 percent of Texas corn is at the silking stage, well below the 87 percent threshold that the five-year average suggests is more normal.

To see more of what the report has to say about corn and other crops, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog3017.pdf

We’ll also have updates on local crop conditions in our KGNC ag coverage Tuesday morning.