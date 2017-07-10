Report Encouraging For Cotton

There’s good news for cotton in the Crop Progress report released by USDA today. The report shows 51 percent of Texas cotton is rated good to excellent, well above the 41 percent shown in last week’s report. Sorghum across the state also registered improvement with 65 percent listed as good to excellent, a 13-point improvement from last week. However, there was a drop in the condition rating for Texas corn as it went from 70 percent good to excellent last week to just 67 percent this week.

To see the full report, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/prog2817.pdf