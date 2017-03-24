Repeat Domestic Violence Offender Sentenced to 50 years.

A man plead guilty on Friday to a second-degree felony on a charge of Domestic Violence Assault by Strangulation with a Prior Conviction. Defendant Brent Riley’s plea was part of a plea bargain. He was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Corrections and racked up a $1500 fine in the 47th District Court of Potter County.

Riley strangled a woman he’d been dating in August of 2016, but it wasn’t the first time he’d done it. He was sentenced to 4 years in TDC for assault by strangulation back in 2014, and he was still on parole for that offense when he was charged again. Since then at least two other women have come forward claiming they were also victims of domestic assault at Riley’s hands.

After he was released from prison, Riley made an appearance on the Steve Harvey Show on April 6th, 2016, just five months and two days before his second strangulation attempt. He spoke to Harvey about life in prison, his determination to build a new life for himself and avoid the vicious cycle that tends to land people back in jail. He cited the help of the Prisoner Entrepreneurship Program, which teaches inmates how to be entrepreneurs, as his inspiration to turn his life around.

He has a criminal history that includes unlawfully carrying a weapon in 1997 and he was put on felony probation for possessing drugs in 2000, for which he was revoked and sentenced to 4 years in 2006. Riley was also convicted of two DWI’s in 2011.