A reminder from the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit on stolen vehicles

The APD’s Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit wants to remind everyone not to leave your car running unattended. Between January 1st and the 17th, police have made 59 stolen vehicle reports which includes trailers and motorcycles. Of the stolen autos, half of them were left running or had the keys in them. Officer Jeb Hilton said that, while he understands it’s getting cold and you want to keep your cars warm when you run into the store, you are only conveniencing the thieves.

The APD has recovered 29 of the 59 stolen vehicles.

