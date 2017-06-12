Remembering The Victims Of The Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Sam Houston Park was the gathering place to honor those who lost their lives in the Pulse nightclub shooting that took place one year ago in Orlando Florida. The LGBTQ community was the target of the gunman, which claimed 49 victims and left 58 injured.

Reverend Bernard Barbour of the Metropolitan Community Church Amarillo talks about the importance of the event.

Jake Mitchell vice president and public relations director of Panhandle Pride said that violence because of differences cannot be tolerated and talks about acceptance in the area.

The Reverend’s church along with OAC of the Texas Panhandle, LGBT Alliance Amarillo, Panhandle Pride and Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship organized the remembrance and hope to make it an annual memorial.

Each victim’s name and age were announced as the crowd stood in solidarity and reverence.