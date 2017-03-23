RED FLAG WARNING In Effect For Western Counties Of The Texas Panhandle Until 7pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam... Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph possible. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 15 percent. * Timing...2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks.