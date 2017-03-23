RED FLAG WARNING In Effect For Western Counties Of The Texas Panhandle Until 7pm

By Tim Butler
|
Mar 23, 9:53 AM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in
effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam...
  Hartley...Oldham and Deaf Smith.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 45 mph
  possible.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 15 percent.

* Timing...2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid
activities that promote open flames and sparks.

Related Content

Moore County’s “Creep of the Week̶...
Motorcycle Rider Indicted for Assaulting Deputy
Amarillo Police Department Release 2016 Report On ...
BSA Hospice building donated to Faith City Mission
Injured Man Causes Traffic Accident, Police Search...
Amarillo City Council Approves Extension of Wonder...
Comments