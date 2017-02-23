RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Thursday From 10am-9pm

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb... Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham... Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall... Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to near 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum afternoon relative humidities 8 to 13 percent. * Timing...Critical to Extremely Critical fire weather conditions are expected to be met around 10 AM to 12 PM CST Thursday and are expected to end around 8 PM to 9 PM CST Thursday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks.