RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Thursday From 10am-9pm

By Tim Butler
Feb 23, 12:00 AM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in
effect from 10 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday. 

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In
  Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...
  Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...
  Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...
  Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth.

* 20 Foot Winds...West to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
  gusts to near 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...Minimum afternoon relative humidities 8 to
  13 percent.

* Timing...Critical to Extremely Critical fire weather conditions
  are expected to be met around 10 AM to 12 PM CST Thursday and
  are expected to end around 8 PM to 9 PM CST Thursday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid
activities that promote open flames and sparks.

