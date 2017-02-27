RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Monday From 12Noon-7pm. High Fire Danger!

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CST this evening. * Affected Area...In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hartley... Moore... Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith and Randall. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near 40 mph are expected across the warning area on Monday. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected across the watch area on Tuesday. * Relative Humidity...Afternoon minimum relative humidities on Monday will range from 10 to 15 percent. Afternoon minimum relative humidities on Tuesday will drop as low as 15 percent. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions for today are expected to begin around 12 PM CST and expected to end around 7 PM CST this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks.