RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Monday From 12Noon-7pm. High Fire Danger!

By Tim Butler
Feb 27, 5:43 AM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in
effect from noon today to 7 PM CST this evening. 

* Affected Area...In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hartley...
  Moore... Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith and Randall.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to near
  40 mph are expected across the warning area on Monday. Southwest
  winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected across
  the watch area on Tuesday.

* Relative Humidity...Afternoon minimum relative humidities on
  Monday will range from 10 to 15 percent. Afternoon minimum
  relative humidities on Tuesday will drop as low as 15 percent.

* Timing...Critical fire weather conditions for today are expected
  to begin around 12 PM CST and expected to end around 7 PM CST
  this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid
activities that promote open flames and sparks.

