RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Monday from 11am-8pm. Extreme High Fire Danger!!!

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE EASTERN AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb... Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham... Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall... Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * Relative Humidity...as low as 7 percent. * Timing...Critical to extremely critical fire weather conditions are possible from 11 AM CST to 8 PM CST Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks.