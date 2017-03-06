RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Monday from 11am-8pm. Extreme High Fire Danger!!!

By Tim Butler
|
Mar 6, 5:10 AM 
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR THE EASTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND THE EASTERN AND SOUTHERN
TEXAS PANHANDLE...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In
  Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...
  Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...
  Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...
  Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth.

* 20 Foot Winds...west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity...as low as 7 percent.

* Timing...Critical to extremely critical fire weather conditions
  are possible from 11 AM CST to 8 PM CST Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid
activities that promote open flames and sparks.

