RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Friday from 11am-7pm. High Fire Danger!

By Tim Butler
|
Mar 3, 5:38 AM 
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening.

* Affected Area...In Texas...Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...
  Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley and
  Collingsworth.

* 20 Foot Winds...south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...as low as 12 percent.

* Timing...From 11 am until 7 pm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid
activities that promote open flames and sparks.

Related Content

Amarillo Felon Could Get 10 years for Illegal Guns
RCSO warns of phone scam
DPS Seizes $1.35 million in Meth
Crews Battle Multiple Structure Fires in Amarillo
Name Released in Fiery Crash on I-40
Weekly Lane Closure Report: February 27 – Ma...
Comments