RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Friday from 11am-7pm. High Fire Danger!

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CST this evening. * Affected Area...In Texas...Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray... Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...as low as 12 percent. * Timing...From 11 am until 7 pm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks.