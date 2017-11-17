RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Friday From 11am-6pm
By Tim Butler
|
Nov 17, 2017 @ 4:54 AM 
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
ACROSS PARTS OF THE SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE...

* Affected Area...In Texas...Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...
  Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent.

* Timing...Between 11 AM CST and 6 PM CST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid
activities that promote open flames and sparks.

