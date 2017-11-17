RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Friday From 11am-6pm

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS PARTS OF THE SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE... * Affected Area...In Texas...Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray... Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Timing...Between 11 AM CST and 6 PM CST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks.