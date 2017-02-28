RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Until 7pm Tuesday. Critical Fire Danger!

By Tim Butler
|
Feb 28, 4:59 AM 
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In
  Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb...
  Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham...
  Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall...
  Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth.

* 20 Foot Winds...southwest to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
  60 mph.

* Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent with lowest RH values
  across the southeast Texas Panhandle.

* Timing...Critical to extremely critical fire weather
  conditions are expected to begin around 11 AM CST Tuesday
  morning and are expected to end around 7 PM CST Tuesday
  evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid
activities that promote open flames and sparks.

