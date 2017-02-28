RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Until 7pm Tuesday. Critical Fire Danger!

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES... * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb... Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham... Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall... Armstrong...Donley and Collingsworth. * 20 Foot Winds...southwest to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * Relative Humidity...10 to 15 percent with lowest RH values across the southeast Texas Panhandle. * Timing...Critical to extremely critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 11 AM CST Tuesday morning and are expected to end around 7 PM CST Tuesday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks.