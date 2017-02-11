RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Until 7pm Saturday

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL AND WESTERN PANHANDLES... The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas... Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson... Roberts...Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith... Randall...Armstrong and Donley. * 20 Foot Winds...West southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts closer to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...as low as 9 percent. * Timing...From noon until 7pm. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks.