RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Until 7pm Saturday
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL
AND WESTERN PANHANDLES...
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in
effect from noon today to 7 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas...
Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...
Roberts...Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...
Randall...Armstrong and Donley.
* 20 Foot Winds...West southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts closer
to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...as low as 9 percent.
* Timing...From noon until 7pm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid
activities that promote open flames and sparks.
Comments