RED FLAG WARNING In Effect Until 7pm Saturday

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE CENTRAL
AND WESTERN PANHANDLES...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity...which is in
effect from noon today to 7 PM CST this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas...
  Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...
  Roberts...Oldham...Potter...Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...
  Randall...Armstrong and Donley.

* 20 Foot Winds...West southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts closer
  to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...as low as 9 percent.

* Timing...From noon until 7pm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will
create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid
activities that promote open flames and sparks.

