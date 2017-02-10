RED FLAG WARNING In Effect From 12noon-7pm

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE, AS WELL AS WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN PARTS OF THE TEXAS PANHANDLE... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE, AS WELL AS WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN PARTS OF THE TEXAS PANHANDLE... * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam... Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter... Carson...Gray...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong and Donley. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph today. West southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Saturday. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent today and Saturday. * Timing...Red Flag Warning from noon until 7pm Today. Fire Weather Watch continues from noon until 7pm Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings.