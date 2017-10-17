Recovery of Missing Person’s Body At Lake Meredith

The body of a Fritch man was found at Lake Meredith Monday evening. 42-year old Jeremy Mills was last seen around 4:30 Friday morning near the Stilling Basin at the lake. Park rangers initiated a search Friday evening and as the search area was increased Saturday, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Fritch PD, and Hutchinson and Moore County Sheriff’s officers assisted. Sunday afternoon, Parks and Wildlife brought in a k-9 to assist. Park rangers found Mills’ body Monday evening in the South Canyon area of Meredith. An autopsy will be performed in Lubbock.