Recovery of Missing Person’s Body At Lake Meredith
By Mike Hill
|
Oct 17, 2017 @ 10:59 AM

The body of a Fritch man was found at Lake Meredith Monday evening. 42-year old Jeremy Mills was last seen around 4:30 Friday morning near the Stilling Basin at the lake. Park rangers initiated a search Friday evening and as the search area was increased Saturday, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Fritch PD, and Hutchinson and Moore County Sheriff’s officers assisted. Sunday afternoon, Parks and Wildlife brought in a k-9 to assist. Park rangers found Mills’ body Monday evening in the South Canyon area of Meredith. An autopsy will be performed in Lubbock.

Related Content

Portion of Belmont Drive Closes for Tree Removal
Northwest Texas Appoints New CEO
Suspect Wanted For Armed Robbery Attempt
Downtown Street Closures
Road Construction Update
The Buffs Bring Home a Homecoming Win
Comments