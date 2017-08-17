Recent Downpours Clean The Map
By James Hunt
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 6:03 PM

The Texas Drought Monitor map, updated today, provides the latest testimonial to how much our region has benefited from recent rains. Based on the map, only four of the twenty-six counties in the Texas Panhandle are currently experiencing any level of drought conditions. Three weeks ago, the number of drought-affected counties was nineteen.

Here’s the new map:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

This is how the map looked three weeks ago:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/data/png/20170725/20170725_TX_date.png

 

 

