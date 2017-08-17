Recent Downpours Clean The Map

The Texas Drought Monitor map, updated today, provides the latest testimonial to how much our region has benefited from recent rains. Based on the map, only four of the twenty-six counties in the Texas Panhandle are currently experiencing any level of drought conditions. Three weeks ago, the number of drought-affected counties was nineteen.

Here’s the new map:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

This is how the map looked three weeks ago:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/data/png/20170725/20170725_TX_date.png