RCSO warns of phone scam

By Mike Hill
Feb 28, 2:54 PM

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls from people who were called by a man calling himself Sgt. Jackson and claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office. He is telling people that they either have a warrant or they missed a jury summons and that they will be arrested if they don’t pay the fine. He is instructing them to pay their fine using a Walmart MoneyCard to avoid being arrested. The Sheriff’s Office does not employ anyone named Sgt. Jackson, and they will never call and ask for fines to be paid using a Walmart MoneyCard. Those transactions are always handled through the courts by mail or in person.

