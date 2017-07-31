Rangers Trade Darvish To Dodgers

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are bolstering their pitching staff with a trio of moves ahead of Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Multiple outlets report the Dodgers have acquired starting pitcher Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers. It’s not yet clear what Texas receives in the deal. Darvish is 6-and-9 with a 4.01 ERA in 22 starts this season. The 30-year-old is 52-and-39 with a 3.42 ERA in 122 career games. LA also reportedly acquired relief pitcher Tony Watson from the Pittsburgh Pirates and fellow left-hander Tony Cingrani from the Cincinnati Reds. The 32-year-old Watson is 5-and-3 with 10 saves and a 3.66 ERA in 47 games this season. The 28-year-old Cingrani has a 5.40 ERA in 25 appearances this year.