Rangers To Re-Sign Josh Hamilton

The Texas Rangers are bringing back embattled slugger Josh Hamilton. Fan Rag Sports reports the two sides have agreed on a minor league deal. The contract will give the 35-year-old the ability to opt-out on April 1st if he isn’t on the MLB roster. Hamilton was released by the Rangers in late August after undergoing knee surgery. He is already making over 28.4-million-dollars this season from his previous contract. The Los Angeles Angels are on the hook for over 26.4-million of the contract. Hamilton has been limited to 139 games over the past three seasons, hitting .260 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI for the Angels and Rangers.