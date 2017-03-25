Rangers re-sign 2B Odor for 6 years, $49.5 million

The Texas Rangers reached an agreement with second baseman Rougned Odor on a six-year, $49.5 million extension, according to multiple media reports Saturday. The deal also includes an option for a seventh year. Odor, 23, was not eligible for arbitration this offseason. He already agreed to a $563,180 contract for 2017.

Odor, who played for Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic, hit .271 with 33 home runs, 88 RBIs, 89 runs and 14 stolen bases in 150 games last season. For his career since being called up by the Rangers in 2014, Odor is batting .265 with 58 home runs with 197 RBIs and 182 runs.