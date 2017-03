The Texas Rangers are locking up second baseman Rougned Odor to a six-year contract. The deal was officially announced on Thursday. Multiple outlets reported over the weekend the pact is worth 49.5-million dollars with a club option for 2023 that would make it worth 62-million. Odor batted .271 last year with 33 homers, 89 runs, 88 RBI and 14 stolen bases.