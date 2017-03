The Texas Rangers have extended catcher Robison Chirinios’s position for at least the next two seasons. The Rangers extended ┬áhis contract through 2018 and a club option for 2019. the 32 year old batted .224 with with 9 home runs and 20 RBI’s in 57 games last year and .230 hitters 33 home runs and 101 RBI’s in his career.