Rangers bring Napoli back on one-year deal

The Texas Rangers and Mike Napoli agreed to terms on a one-year contract that brings the 35-year-old back for his third stint with the club.

The deal is contingent on Napoli passing a physicall but if passed Napoli will be utilized as a first baseman and designated hitter for Texas. He was a member of the Rangers in 2011-12 — making his lone All-Star team in 2012 — and again for the latter part of the 2015 campaign.

The veteran established career highs of 34 homers and 101 RBIs last season while helping the Cleveland Indians reach the World Series. But he also batted just .239 and struck out a whopping 194 times, second-most in the American League. Napoli’s only other 30-homer season came with Texas in 2011 as he helped the Rangers reach the World Series. His previous high for RBIs in a season was 92 with Boston in 2013 as helped the Red Sox win the World Series. Napoli has slugged eight career postseason homers, with threecoming in the World Series.

In 11 seasons, Napoli has a .252 career average with 238 homers and 678 RBIs. He played his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels before joining Texas for the first time in 2011.