Rangers Andres out of Saturday’s Lineup

Shortstop Elvis Andrus will not be in the lineup for the Rangers’ Cactus League opener against the Royals on Saturday as he continues to recover from offseason sports hernia surgery. The Rangers aren’t sure when Andrus will be ready for a game. The goal is to have him in the lineup for Opening Day on April 3 against the Indians.

Andrus underwent surgery on November 1st to repair the hernia, a condition that bothered him over the final 4-5 months of last season. The Rangers understood he would take it slow to start Spring Training. The Rangers will be missing the left side of their infield to start Cactus League play. Third baseman Adrian Beltre remains sidelined with a strained left calf muscle. It is growing increasingly doubtful that he’ll be ready for the first round of the World Baseball Classic.