Randall County Stand-Off

THREE PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED AFTER A STANDOFF IN RURAL RANDALL COUNTY. AROUND 10:00 THURSDAY MORNING, DEPUTIES ANSWERED AN ANIMAL WELFARE CHECK CALL AT 1000 OTTAWA TRAIL. THE DEPUTY MADE CONTACT WITH 20-YEAR OLD RICO VILLARREAL AND DISCOVERED HE HAD A FELONY WARRANT OUT OF LUBBOCK COUNTY FOR ASSAULT ON A PUBLIC SERVANT. AFTER BACK-UP ARRIVED, THEY KNOCKED AGAIN BUT NO ONE WOULD ANSWER THE DOOR. THE HARD ENTRY AND TACTICAL TEAM AND NEGOTIATORS WERE THEN CALLED, AND AFTER ABOUT 40-MINUTES, A WOMAN AND A CHILD CAME OUT. THEN VILLARREAL CAME OUT AND WAS ARRESTED. TWO OTHER MEN IN THE HOUSE, 24-YEAR OLD ISMAEL MENDOZA AND 46-YEAR OLD RUDY VILLARREAL WERE ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING PAROLE VIOLATION WARRANTS. THE SCENE WAS CLEARED JUST BEFORE 12:30 THAT AFTERNOON.