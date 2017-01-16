Randall County Sheriff’s Officers Arrest a Man for a Meth Bust

Randall County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) arrested a man for possessing methamphetamine and an illegal firearm.

It took place Monday morning at 10:00a.m., Jan. 16. Randall County Officials executed a search warrant at the residence of 37-year-old white male Michael Edward Beard at 3610 S. Western in Amarillo. During the search officials found $3,000 worth of methamphetamine and a firearm with the serial number removed. Edwards was charged with Manufacture/Delivery/Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 in a Drug Free Zone Possession of a stolen firearm.

Beard was booked into the Randall County Jail on First Degree Felony charges.