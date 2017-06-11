Randall County investigating a suspicious death

The Randall County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a Amarillo women.

Randall County was notified Saturday evening around 7pm that a body of a woman was discovered in a field southwest of the Blue Sky Airport on South Washington. The 42 year old women had been reported missing Thursday June 8th. Randall County officials say the women’s boyfriend reported her missing after a domestic altercation. The 48 year old boyfriend told officials the couple got into an argument in a vehicle next to the airport and she then got out of the car and walked west into the field.

Family members and friends went back to the area Saturday to search for the woman when they found her in the field. Since there were no obvious signs of the cause of death Randall County officials are treating this case as a suspicious death. An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed in Lubbock.