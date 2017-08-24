Rains Wash Away Drought Indications

Back on July 25th, the Texas Drought Monitor map was getting colored in with more and more unhappy blotches, emphasizing what was then a growing drought concern for our area. But the updated map released today shows the slate has been wiped clean by our recent rains.

Here’s the new map:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Home/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX

And this is how things looked four weeks ago:

http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/data/png/20170725/20170725_TX_date.png

Over the past 29 days, the National Weather Service has recorded nearly 10 inches of rain for Amarillo (9.97 to be precise). At 20.69 inches (as of midnight), Amarillo’s year-to-date precipitation total for 2017 is 5.96 inches above normal.