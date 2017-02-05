Racist video goes viral

A video that surfaced on social media over the weekend has many people upset. In the video, a student wearing an Amarillo High School cheerleading uniform does a cheer involving the n-word. The AISD released a statement which says, “AISD students who choose to participate in extracurricular activities, such as athletics and cheerleading, are held to a higher standard for their behavior outside of the school day. These expectations are set forth in AISD’s code of ethical behavior for extracurricular activities, and every participating student agrees to be bound by these higher expectations. AISD does not ever condone racist language or behavior. Because this situation involves an individual student, federal student privacy laws prevent us from commenting further.”