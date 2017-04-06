Puppies Left On Steps Of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare

By David Lovejoy
|
Apr 6, 4:17 PM

Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare staff were greeted with a box of puppies on their doorstep Thursday morning, and the furry bundles need homes.

Director Richard Havens says this serves as a good opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of spaying or neutering your pets. Havens added that this is a prime example of owner irresponsibility and that his staff sees animals like these fill the city’s shelter daily.

The Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society (APHS) needs adopters to place these animals into good homes. They are located at 3501 S. Osage and are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

