Punctuality Ratings For Crops

Are Texas crops running on time? A report put out today by USDA provides varying answers to that question for the four major crops currently in the field.

Winter wheat across Texas is right on the mark in its early season pace. The Crop Progress report shows 40 percent of the crop is planted and 15 percent is emerged, both figures that are precisely in line with the five-year average.

Corn and sorghum are deep into the stretch drive as their seasons near the finish line. The report shows 75 percent of Texas corn is harvested, 6 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Sorghum harvesting in our state is 73 percent complete versus a 68 percent five-year average.

For cotton, in terms of assessing whether it’s ahead or behind, the numbers offer something of a mixed bag. Cotton harvest in Texas is 22 percent complete versus a 16 percent five-year average. However, just 56 percent of Texas cotton has reached the bolls opening stage, which is 5 points behind the five-year average.

To read the full report, go here:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/CropProg/CropProg-10-02-2017.pdf