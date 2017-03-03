Public Safety Concern Arises in Wake of Bushland Bridge Crash

After a a fiery semi crash off of Bushland Road, the bridge there is still closed, re-routing traffic and causing occasional delays, the Texas Department of Public Safety says some people are violating the law in order to save time.

Sergeant Cindy Barkley:

According to TXDOT, the westbound bridge on I-40 will partially reopen to traffic next week. For now, westbound traffic is detoured at RM 2381 onto the frontage road, but RM2381 is closed under the bridge for both southbound and northbound traffic. The southbound drivers are being detoured east to Adkisson Road while northbound drivers will be detoured to Arnot Road.