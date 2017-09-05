The City of Amarillo is holding a public meeting to help people learn more about an upcoming water distribution improvement project. The meeting, hosted by the City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects and Development Engineering Division, is open to the public and will be at the Southwest Public Library on 45th this Thursday starting at 6:00. City staff will be on hand to answer questions and everyone is encouraged to attend to get more information about the project.
Public Meeting Scheduled for Water Main Extension
By Mike Hill
|
Sep 5, 2017 @ 2:15 PM