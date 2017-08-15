Public Input Sought In MPEV Design

The City of Amarillo held an open house Tuesday afternoon to gain public feedback on the design of the Multi-Purpose Event Venue. Representatives from Populous, a Missouri based firm said that they will work with the city and team ownership to develop the lay out of the inside of the park and that public input is vital in the overall design of the structure.

Deputy City Manager Bob Cowell talks about the importance of the citizen’s feedback.

Cowell said that by weeks end the city will narrow down the choices and talks about the time line moving forward.

To see and pick your favorite facade design click on link below

http://amarillo.gov