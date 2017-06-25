Public Information Requests Now More Efficient

The City of Amarillo is now using a new web-based system for public information requests. Residents can now use GovQA to enter, track, and respond to open records requests. GovQA allows for improved efficiency of responses and greater accessibility to the public as the number of requests continues to increase. To use the online system or to learn more about the public information request process, follow the link:

http://amarillo.gov/?page_id=1324