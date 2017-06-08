Public Hearing for the Loop 335 Expansion.

Thursday night TX DOT and the Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization held a public hearing to review the draft environmental assessment and public comment on the final proposal of the expansion of loop 335 from FM2590 to SW 9th Avenue in Potter/Randall County.

The proposed project for the new location of Loop 335 with upgrades of the existing roadways and new location alignments with controlled access to the facility including bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. The access facility would include a 12 foot mainlanes in both directions, cross streets and two frontage roads. This design would help accommodate future expansions. This project will not impact the existing building on the Helium Plant that is located at Helium Road and Amarillo Boulevard. full interview

Full interview from Sonja Gross.