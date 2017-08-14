Overcoming Moisture Limitations

Despite the abundant rainfall we’ve received lately, our region has a solid track record of an overall dry climate. So, it’s always good for area farmers and ranchers to learn new ways to farm and ranch in our arid region. That’s why local producers should consider attending the Texas Tech Field Tour, which is coming up Friday in New Deal.

Several topics will be covered to inform producers about alternative crops and pasture options for limited water conditions.

For more information, use the link below:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/agriculturalsciences/news/posts/2017/08/tawc-field-tour-takes-aim-at-limited-water-production.php