Prescribed Burn Produces Fire Whirl, Sends Two Fighters to the Hospital

By Julie Thompson
Mar 10, 5:23 PM

Two firefighters were airlifted to a Lubbock hospital on Thursday after a prescribed burn turned produced a rare phenomenon called a fire-whirl which is essentially a dust devil made of fire. Firefighter Clay Lozier and Chief Bob Watson were working with crews on the JA Ranch in Donley County and had everything under control until a juniper tree caught fire and sent embers outside the controlled area. Lozier and Watson were burned on their face and hands. Despite the injuries, officials who approved the prescribed burn told our sister station, NewsChannel10, that the burn helped to avoid another potential wildfire disaster.

